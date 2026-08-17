× Expand The Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat

The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat

Step back in time to 1781 when Painted Stone Station was a thriving station on the Kentucky Frontier. Squire Boone, Jr., younger brother of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, established this fort in Shelby County in 1779/1780. After constant Native American harassment, the settlers evacuated in September 1781 to Lynn's Station in Louisville. They were attacked on their way in the area that is known as Eastwood, KY today. Learn about life on the frontier through an event that actually took place in Shelby County, KY during the years of the Revolutionary War. Demos, live canon firing, and main reenactment at 2 pm followed by a prisoner exchange and Native American storytelling.

Saturday at 11 am - special time set aside for Boy Scout/Girl Scout troops that wish to attend. Email helenmckinney1969@gmail.com for more info. Special discounted $4 admission fee for troops and parents.

School Day held on Friday, September 11 from 9 am - 1 pm. A few spots still available!! Contact helenmckinney1969@gmail.com for info or register online at www.paintedstonesettlers.org.

Admission charged-all proceeds fund the School Day and Public day event.