Long Run Massacre Re-Enactment

The Long Run Massacre Re-Enactment will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Red Orchard Park in Shelbyville, KY. Performed by the Painted Stone Settlers, this annual event recalls the 1781 Indian attack on evacuating settlers as well as the ambush of an aid party that followed, leaving many dead or wounded. The juried re-enactors take their name from an outpost built two and a half miles north of present-day Shelbyville in 1780 by Daniel Boone's brother, Squire Boone, and 13 families.

This living history event takes place on Saturday afternoon and is followed by a Prisoner Exchange. Additionally, there are heritage skills demonstrations such as spinning, weaving, blacksmithing, fire starting and doing laundry. A Native American campsite will be depicted as well as militia life and customs of the 18th century. Experience the sounds and smells of an 18th century cannon. Visit with Kentucky authors to hear about their books. Meet and chat with costumed interpreters.

The Sons of the American Revolution will provide a special American flag ceremony prior to the battle re-enactment.Russell Morris will present traditional Shawnee storytelling and singing at dusk.

Cost: $6/adults; $3/children 12 and under; $5/seniors; FREE for active military.

For more information visit PaintedStoneSettlers.org