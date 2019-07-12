Look Both Ways Allegro Dance Project at The Lyric

Allegro Dance Project is celebrating 5 seasons on the Lyric Theatre stage! “Look Both Ways” will look back at some of their favorite repertoire from seasons past and look ahead at exciting brand new works. This performance features contemporary dance, live original music and a variety of aerial & circus arts.

There will also be a silent auction in the theatre lobby to support our Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing dance outreach & performance opportunities for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder & other specific needs throughout Central Kentucky.

Friday, July 12 | 7PM

Saturday, July 13 | 3PM

The Lyric | 300 E Third St

$22 | $17 for seniors & children under 12

For more information call (859) 280-2201 or visit AllegroDanceProject.org