Looking for Lilith Theatre Company presents Common Threads: interwoven portraits of a pandemic

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Moving, surprising, and innovative, Looking for Lilith’s fall mainstage, Common Threads: interwoven portraits of a pandemic, is an interactive hybrid theatre-film-art production that explores our communities’ experiences since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes a look at pain and loss, as well as how in the midst of such difficult times, there have been experiences of joy, growth, transformation, renewal, community-building and the discovery of what matters most. Based on story circles, Common Threads interweaves various short films with live scenes and other forms of artistic expression, and also includes audience participation opportunities. Performances are Nov 12, 13, 15*, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30pm at The Mex Theater at The Kentucky Center. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 students/seniors/educators/military, and $10 on *Community Night, Nov 15. (not including processing fees).

For more information call (502) 638-2559 or visit lookingforlilith.org/commonthreads

Theater & Dance
