Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show
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Loretto Motherhouse Heritage Center 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Kentucky 40049
Image courtesy of Loretto Heritage Center
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Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show
You’re invited to the Loretto Heritage Center’s Quilt Show, Saturday, October 10 through Friday, October 16, 2026.
The exhibit celebrates the enduring quilting tradition of Kentucky and features an eclectic selection of quilts created in our region, historical quilts which document styles through the ages, and cherished pieces from our own collection.
Suggested donation – $5
Special exhibit hours:
Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 am – 4 pm
Sunday, Oct. 11: Noon – 4 pm
Monday – Friday Oct. 12 - 16: 10 am – 4 pm
Evenings: Open till 7 pm Tuesday and Thursday
For more information call 270-431-0096 or visit lorettocommunity.org/about/motherhouse/heritage-center-archives/