× Expand Image courtesy of Loretto Heritage Center Follow us on socials!Facebook: Loretto Heritage Center / Instagram: @LorettoHeritage

Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show

You’re invited to the Loretto Heritage Center’s Quilt Show, Saturday, October 10 through Friday, October 16, 2026.

The exhibit celebrates the enduring quilting tradition of Kentucky and features an eclectic selection of quilts created in our region, historical quilts which document styles through the ages, and cherished pieces from our own collection.

Suggested donation – $5

Special exhibit hours:

Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday, Oct. 11: Noon – 4 pm

Monday – Friday Oct. 12 - 16: 10 am – 4 pm

Evenings: Open till 7 pm Tuesday and Thursday

For more information call 270-431-0096 or visit lorettocommunity.org/about/motherhouse/heritage-center-archives/