× Expand Image: Cathedral Window quilt created by Susan Swain, SL. Photographed by Angela Selter. Quilt Show 2025 - 1 Loretto Heritage Center invites you to attend!

Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show

The Quilt Show exhibit is a free event and lasts for only one week. We will be open each day with expanded hours so that everyone has plenty of opportunities to visit. For extra fun, we have also planned a scavenger hunt and one of our exhibitors donated a lap quilt to give away as a door prize!

For more information call 270-431-0096 or visit lorettocommunity.org/event/loretto-heritage-center-quilt-show/