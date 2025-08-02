Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show

to

Loretto Motherhouse Heritage Center 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Kentucky 40049

Loretto Heritage Center Quilt Show

The Quilt Show exhibit is a free event and lasts for only one week. We will be open each day with expanded hours so that everyone has plenty of opportunities to visit. For extra fun, we have also planned a scavenger hunt and one of our exhibitors donated a lap quilt to give away as a door prize!

For more information call 270-431-0096 or visit lorettocommunity.org/event/loretto-heritage-center-quilt-show/

Info

Art & Exhibitions
270-431-0096
to
