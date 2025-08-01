Los Carnavales de Sweet Havana

Located in the Highview neighborhood in south central Louisville, Los Carnavales de Sweet Havana is an annual celebration that unites the city's Latin community with live music, dance, food, and culture. The event highlights diversity, supports small businesses, and promotes unity and joy with its colorful parades, dozens of delicious food vendors, and activities for children. Sweet Havana is a locally owned restaurant and a year-round hub for Louisville's growing Cuban community.

For more information visit carnavalessweethavana.com/sobre-el-carnaval