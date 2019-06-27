Lost Amusement Parks of Kentuckiana

In her new book, Lost Amusement Parks of Kentuckiana, Carrie Cooke Ketterman offers a nostalgic glimpse of small amusement parks in the Louisville, Ky/Southern Indiana region. She paints a scene of a time when picnicking flourished and steamboat travel was a popular mode of transportation. Such social gatherings were perfect for day trips or weekend holidays, bringing the community together. Spotlighted in Ketterman’s book are local parks such as Fontaine Ferry, Rose Island, Kiddieland, Glenwood Park and White City. From just after the turn of the century until the 1960s, amusement parks such as these featured steamboat excursions, live music, rides, games and above all else, priceless memories.

“While it is primarily a photo book, it consumed a large part of my life for the last couple of years,” said Ketterman. “The hours upon hours of research, detective work and diligence to find the hundreds of images that would tell the story of these once celebrated amusement parks in my area was a bit more work than I first anticipated. But, now seeing it in print makes it all worth it. I love preserving the past.” Ketterman said this is why she has such a deep appreciation for anything vintage: clothes, hats, movies, art, antiques, old photos, postcards and books. “It helps me connect to a past that I long to know.”

Ketterman will present a program about her book on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center in La Grange, Ky as part of the 2019 Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series. The program will take place in the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 208 W. Jefferson St. A light meal will be served and cash bar provided. Copies of the book will be available for sale and can be signed by the author.

Louisville native Ketterman is an amateur historian and has a musical theatre background. Along with her husband Jeff, they are part of Tin Pin Alley Cats, a swing/jazz ensemble. The band features Ketterman’s voice, which covers all genres of music. She loves to recreate the style and vibe of the swing ad jazz eras from the 1920s through the 1940s. Also a time when amusement parks were at their heyday.

Cost for this program is $20 per person and $22 non-members.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 222-0826 or visit http://oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org