LOUGRASS at Progress Park

If you love Bluegrass Music, you’ve likely heard of Louisville Tourism’s new series Lougrass.

This concert series takes place at various venues around the city featuring some of Kentucky’s best artists. We are beyond excited to host one on Thursday, Oct 9th at Progress Park from 6-8pm.

This is another great way to experience Progress Park without having to have a reservation. This concert is FREE of charge. Small bites & refreshments will be available for purchase.

The amazing Ida Clare band will be plucking the strings that night and we hope that you’ll come out and enjoy a crisp fall evening with us.

The LouGrass series brings together music, culture, and bourbon for an unforgettable celebration. Whether you’re a fan of toe-tapping tunes or looking for a unique event to attend, LouGrass has something for everyone.

For more information email progressparkky@gmail.com or visit lougrassmusic.com