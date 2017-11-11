Louisville 90’s Block Party

The Louisville 90’s Block Party, a nostalgic throwback with beloved hip hop, R&B and soul artists, will be held on Saturday, November 11 at the KFC Yum! Center and will include performances by Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill and Next.

Artist Summaries*:

Guy – Guy is a hip hop, R&B and soul band credited with creating the new jack swing style of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their self-titled double platinum debut album Guy featured the hits "’Round And 'Round (Merry-Go-Round of Love), (US R&B #24); "Groove Me", (US R&B #4); "Teddy's Jam", (US R&B #5); "I Like", (US R&B #2); and "Spend the Night", (US R&B #15).

Monica – Monica is one of the most successful urban R&B female vocalists to emerge in the mid to late-1990s. Her debut album included the hits "Don't Take It Personal" while her second album, The Boy Is Mine, earned her major international chart success. Pushed by its Grammy Award-winning number-one hit title track, it spawned two further Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, "The First Night" and "Angel of Mine".

Jagged Edge – R&B group whose hits include "I Gotta Be", "Let's Get Married" which topped the R&B charts and reached #11 on the Hot 100, "He Can't Love U" and "Promise".

Dru Hill – Hip hop group whose repertoire included seven Top 40 hits and is best known for the R&B #1 hits "In My Bed", "Never Make a Promise", and "How Deep Is Your Love".

Next – Next is best known for their hit singles "Too Close", "Wifey", and "I Still Love You" which all still receive frequent airplay on Adult Contemporary radio stations both in the US and internationally.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com