Louisville Bats Baseball Game

Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Bats Baseball Game 

The Louisville Bats are a Minor League Baseball team of the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. 

The Louisville Bats Ticket and Business Offices are open to the public Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. If you are planning to purchase tickets in person, we recommend calling first before heading to the ballpark.

The Louisville Bats Team Store is also open Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.

For more information, please visit  milb.com/louisville or call 502.212.2287

Info

Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
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