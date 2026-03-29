Louisville Bats Baseball Game
Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Slugger Field
Louisville Bats Baseball Game
The Louisville Bats are a Minor League Baseball team of the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Louisville Bats Ticket and Business Offices are open to the public Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. If you are planning to purchase tickets in person, we recommend calling first before heading to the ballpark.
The Louisville Bats Team Store is also open Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
For more information, please visit milb.com/louisville or call 502.212.2287