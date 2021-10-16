Louisville Bee School
Cedar Ridge Camp 4010 Old Routt Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
HoneyBear Farms KY
Interested in beekeeping and bees? Learn from expert beekeepers at the Louisville Fall Bee School! It only comes twice a year!
Attend the Louisville Fall Beekeeping School -- Introductory and Advanced topics. Guest Speakers will be announced later!
$45 per person for pre-registration, Children under 10 are Free -- LUNCH PROVIDED FOR PRE-REGISTRATIONRegistration online at our website or come by our Honey Depot beekeeping store.https://honeybearfarmsky.com/product/bee-school-fall-2021/
Check-in begins at 7:30 AM- coffee & donuts provided!
Full day of instruction and hands-on demonstration including:- Beginner, Hobbyist, and Sideliner Sessions- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting- Winter preparation and feeding- Oxalic Acid application and winter treatment- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment- Queen rearing and Mite Chewing Behavior- Beekeeping Mentoring Programs- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program indoor and Outdoor sessions so bring your bee apparel -- weather permitting, if less than 55* F we will keep classes inside!
Food provided for pre-registration!! Bring your whole family!
For more information, please contact Joel Gonia / HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC at 502 212-6228 / 502 235-0727 cell, or email at honeybearfarmsky@gmail.com.