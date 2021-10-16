× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Interested in beekeeping and bees? Learn from expert beekeepers at the Louisville Fall Bee School! It only comes twice a year!

Louisville Bee School

Attend the Louisville Fall Beekeeping School -- Introductory and Advanced topics. Guest Speakers will be announced later!

$45 per person for pre-registration, Children under 10 are Free -- LUNCH PROVIDED FOR PRE-REGISTRATIONRegistration online at our website or come by our Honey Depot beekeeping store.https://honeybearfarmsky.com/product/bee-school-fall-2021/

Check-in begins at 7:30 AM- coffee & donuts provided!

Full day of instruction and hands-on demonstration including:- Beginner, Hobbyist, and Sideliner Sessions- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting- Winter preparation and feeding- Oxalic Acid application and winter treatment- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment- Queen rearing and Mite Chewing Behavior- Beekeeping Mentoring Programs- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program indoor and Outdoor sessions so bring your bee apparel -- weather permitting, if less than 55* F we will keep classes inside!

Food provided for pre-registration!! Bring your whole family!

For more information, please contact Joel Gonia / HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC at 502 212-6228 / 502 235-0727 cell, or email at honeybearfarmsky@gmail.com.