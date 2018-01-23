Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
The Progressive® Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow returns January 23-27, 2019, transforming the Kentucky Exposition Center into a one-stop marketplace for outdoors enthusiasts. Attendees can browse, board and buy hundreds of the newest-model boats, RVs and accessories, and enjoy fun activities for the whole family.
WHEN:
January 23–27, 2019
Wednesday, January 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, January 24 from noon to 9 p.m.
Friday, January 25 from noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Kentucky Exposition Center
South Wings A, B & C
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
TICKETS:
Tickets will be available at LouisvilleBoatShow.com beginning November 15, 2018 and sold at the box office during the show.
Adults – $12 (ages 13 and older)
Seniors – $10 (ages 60 and older, box office only)
Children – FREE (12 and under)
Active Military – FREE with military ID
Special discounts are available:
$2-Off Advance General Admission (online only, ends January 22 at 11:59 p.m.)
New! “Super Thursday” $5 After 5 p.m. (online only, available Thursday, January 24)
For more information visit louisvilleboatshow.com