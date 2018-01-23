Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The Progressive® Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow returns January 23-27, 2019, transforming the Kentucky Exposition Center into a one-stop marketplace for outdoors enthusiasts. Attendees can browse, board and buy hundreds of the newest-model boats, RVs and accessories, and enjoy fun activities for the whole family.

WHEN:

January 23–27, 2019

Wednesday, January 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 24 from noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 25 from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Kentucky Exposition Center

South Wings A, B & C

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available at LouisvilleBoatShow.com beginning November 15, 2018 and sold at the box office during the show.

Adults – $12 (ages 13 and older)

Seniors – $10 (ages 60 and older, box office only)

Children – FREE (12 and under)

Active Military – FREE with military ID

Special discounts are available:

$2-Off Advance General Admission (online only, ends January 22 at 11:59 p.m.)

New! “Super Thursday” $5 After 5 p.m. (online only, available Thursday, January 24)

For more information visit louisvilleboatshow.com

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
