× Expand TasteUSA Festival Management Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates

Louisville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Hey Louisville – Your Chocolateest Festival is Here…

PLENTIFUL TASTING OF CHOCOLATES/WINE/CRAFT SPIRITS INCLUSIVE

**JUST ADDED – BOOZY MILKSHAKES & CANDY COCKTAILS – INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET !**

November 9th, 2024 (Saturday – Choose Your Session – Afternoon or Evening)

At Super Cool Mellwood Art Center (Da Vinci Room)!

21+ and Over Event, No Exceptions

Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates – Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco and premium wines and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts and More…Plus other savory items like pretzels, artisan cheeses, charcuterie – delight your taste buds! More than just a Chocolate Festival, included in your ticket price is a tasting glass to enjoy plentiful wine and whiskey – we’ll have a nice selection of craft beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Hey, and buy some to take home – why not, you deserve it!

Included in Your Ticket Price:

-Chocolate Samples – Indulge!

-Wine glass and plentiful pours of premium wines, select craft beers and ciders

-Plentiful samples of Whiskies and other spirits

-Louisville’s 1st Chocolate Fondue Bar – pick your fixings, dip ‘em in unctuous Chocolate Fondue!

-Boozy Milkshakes and Candy Cocktails – Included In Your Ticket!

-Amazing Selection of KY Craft Distilleries and Wineries – Purchase Bottles to Go!

-Other sweet and savory items – cookies, cakes, cheeses and More!

-Savory foods (for additional price) get your Gourmet On!

Sweet, Savory, Wine, Whiskey & More!

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Website

For more information call 2028701163 or visit cli.re/77468-louisville-chocolate-wine--whiskey-festival