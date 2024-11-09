LOUISVILLE CHOCOLATE WINE & WHISKEY FESTIVAL
to
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
TasteUSA Festival Management
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates
Louisville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival
Hey Louisville – Your Chocolateest Festival is Here…
PLENTIFUL TASTING OF CHOCOLATES/WINE/CRAFT SPIRITS INCLUSIVE
**JUST ADDED – BOOZY MILKSHAKES & CANDY COCKTAILS – INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET !**
November 9th, 2024 (Saturday – Choose Your Session – Afternoon or Evening)
At Super Cool Mellwood Art Center (Da Vinci Room)!
21+ and Over Event, No Exceptions
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates – Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco and premium wines and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts and More…Plus other savory items like pretzels, artisan cheeses, charcuterie – delight your taste buds! More than just a Chocolate Festival, included in your ticket price is a tasting glass to enjoy plentiful wine and whiskey – we’ll have a nice selection of craft beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Hey, and buy some to take home – why not, you deserve it!
Included in Your Ticket Price:
-Chocolate Samples – Indulge!
-Wine glass and plentiful pours of premium wines, select craft beers and ciders
-Plentiful samples of Whiskies and other spirits
-Louisville’s 1st Chocolate Fondue Bar – pick your fixings, dip ‘em in unctuous Chocolate Fondue!
-Boozy Milkshakes and Candy Cocktails – Included In Your Ticket!
-Amazing Selection of KY Craft Distilleries and Wineries – Purchase Bottles to Go!
-Other sweet and savory items – cookies, cakes, cheeses and More!
-Savory foods (for additional price) get your Gourmet On!
Sweet, Savory, Wine, Whiskey & More!
Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Website
For more information call 2028701163 or visit cli.re/77468-louisville-chocolate-wine--whiskey-festival