Louisville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S'mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates – Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco and premium wines and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts and More…Plus other savory items like pretzels, artisan cheeses, charcuterie – delight your taste buds! More than just a Chocolate Festival, included in your ticket price is a tasting glass to enjoy plentiful wine and whiskey – we’ll have a nice selection of craft beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Hey, and buy some to take home – why not, you deserve it!
For more information visit chocolatewinewhiskey.com
Or call Mellwood Arts center: (502) 895-3650
