Louisville City Watch Party at HopCat
HopCat Louisville 1064 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Cheer on the purple and gold as Louisville City FC takes on Ottawa Fury FC! We will feature the game on our TV’s throughout the restaurant starting at 2 p.m. Join us for some Cosmik Fries, Lou City spirit and fun. In addition to our extensive draft beer list, we will be featuring the official beer of Lou City FC- Falls City Brewing Company’s Golden Ale.
For more information visit hopcat.com/louisville/