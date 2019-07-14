× Expand Louisville City, HopCat, Estes Public Relations Louisville City/HopCat

Louisville City Watch Party at HopCat

Cheer on the purple and gold as Louisville City FC takes on Ottawa Fury FC! We will feature the game on our TV’s throughout the restaurant starting at 2 p.m. Join us for some Cosmik Fries, Lou City spirit and fun. In addition to our extensive draft beer list, we will be featuring the official beer of Lou City FC- Falls City Brewing Company’s Golden Ale.

For more information visit hopcat.com/louisville/