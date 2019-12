Louisville Cocoa Classic

KentuckyRuns.com is hosting the Louisville Cocoa Classic 5K on February 1st, 2020! Come out to support a great cause in Gilda's Club Louisville, and receive a free premium Cocoa Classic quarter zip and Cocoa Classic mug! We will be providing hot chocolate, chocolate covered pretzels, and Rice Krispies treats to all participants! What more could you ask for?

For more information visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillecocoaclassic5k