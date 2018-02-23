Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture

The Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture since 1900 is now in its 46th year, and has become an international event attracting more than three hundred participants annually. Scholars in all languages and literatures are invited to submit proposals on any topic pertaining to literature and culture since 1900. The Conference also welcomes submissions by creative writers. Reading committees select the best critical and creative works; the papers are then grouped for presentation at sectional meetings held on our campus. The conference also hosts national and international Group Societies. Each year the Conference features keynote presentations by distinguished authors and critics.

Keynote Speakers:

Dominic Pettman --Feb. 22, 2018 – 5:00-6:00 p.m. – Elaine Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library

M NourbeSe Philip Feb. 23, 2018 – 5:00-6:00 p.m. – Strickler Hall 102

Brent Hayes Edwards – Feb. 24, 2018 – 5:00-6:00 p.m. – location TBA

Antonio D. Tillis – Feb. 23, 2018 – 3:15-4:15 p.m. – Elaine Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library

For more information call 502-852-8977 or visit thelouisvilleconference.com