Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture

The Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture since 1900 is an international event attracting more than three hundred participants annually. Scholars working in all languages and literatures are invited to submit proposals on any topic pertaining to literature and culture since 1900. The Conference also welcomes submissions by creative writers. Reading committees select the best critical and creative works; the papers are then grouped for presentation at sectional meetings held on our campus. The conference also hosts national and international Group Societies.

For more information call 502-852-8977 or visit thelouisvilleconference.com