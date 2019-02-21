Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture

to Google Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00

University of Louisville 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture

 The Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture since 1900 is an international event attracting more than three hundred participants annually. Scholars working in all languages and literatures are invited to submit proposals on any topic pertaining to literature and culture since 1900. The Conference also welcomes submissions by creative writers. Reading committees select the best critical and creative works; the papers are then grouped for presentation at sectional meetings held on our campus. The conference also hosts national and international Group Societies.

For more information call 502-852-8977  or visit thelouisvilleconference.com

Info
University of Louisville 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Talks & Readings
502-852-8977
to Google Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture - 2019-02-21 00:00:00