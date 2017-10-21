Louisville Courier-Journal Food & Wine Experience

Louisville Courier-Journal Food & Wine Experience (#LouisvilleFWE) featuring the Martha Stewart Experience presented by Kroger, Sat. Oct. 21, Norton Commons, presents a colorful Grand Tasting for guests to sample, savor and explore the culinary scene, from gourmet trends to regional traditions. This first-ever Martha Stewart-branded installation is specially featured at the USA TODAY NETWORK Food & Wine Experience series. Immediately upon arrival, guests are immersed in The Martha Stewart Experience, a beautifully designed showcase of all things Martha. Through live demonstrations, samplings, and activities, they’ll learn her secrets from the worlds of living, food, home, decorating, and crafts. They can also shop Martha's latest books and products from Macy’s, Martha Stewart Wine Co., Michaels, The Home Depot, Martha & Marley Spoon, and more.

In addition, a special ticket is available: Meet Martha’s Experts: Sarah Carey ($180.) Spend time with Sarah Carey, Editorial Director of Food & Entertaining at Martha Stewart Living magazine. Co-author of the best-selling book Martha Stewart's Cooking School, Carey will share cooking tips and techniques, plus an insider’s view of collaborating with Martha. Enjoy a sampling of wines from Martha Stewart Wine Co., mingle with fellow aficionados, take home Martha’s latest book, Slow Cooker and a one-year digital subscription to Louisville Courier-Journal, plus all the benefits of the VIP Grand Tasting.

The event also spotlights the Graham Elliot Chef’s Package ticket, in a meet & greet with the chef/TV personality and a book-signing with his latest, Cooking Like a Master Chef. Fine wines, craft beers and spirits accompany an exploration of gourmet sampling in this Grand Tasting. #LouisvilleFWE celebrates local chefs, emerging talent and the nationally renowned who mix in a convivial setting. Lively cooking demonstrations and an enlightening wine seminar cap off the memorable experience for fans, connoisseurs, partners, purveyors and industry personalities.

For more information visit FoodandWine.Courier-Journal.com/