Louisville Cross Country Classic
E.P Tom Sawyer State Park. 3000 Freys Hill Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241
The 18th Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic will be held Sept. 28, 2019, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. It is the largest, annual college and high school meet held in the U.S., annually attracting 2,500 runners representing more than 100 cross country teams from colleges and universities across the U.S.
For more information visit louisvillesports.org
Info
