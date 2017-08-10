Louisville Design Week: Ellen Lupton

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Design Week: Ellen Lupton

Thursday, August 10

Speed Art Museum · 2035 S 3rd Street

Social Hour 6 pm · Talk 7 pm

Design tells stories that touch people’s minds and bodies. Storytelling helps designers reach people in emotionally fulfilling ways. Designers in today's cross-disciplinary, multimedia world create objects, images, and brands that activate all the senses. Designers can employ ideas about narrative, behavior, perception, and humor to amaze, delight, and orient the eye and mind.

How do vision and language interact with taste and smell? How does a song taste? How can designers engage the senses to create richer and more inclusive experiences? This presentation draws on Ellen Lupton’s ongoing research on design, storytelling, and multisensory experience.

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
