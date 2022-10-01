× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market is every Friday 5-8PM at the Honey Depot!Enjoy lounging in Amish-made furniture at the Honey Depot as you listen to live music, savor local food from food trucks, shop with local farmers and vendors, sample all our raw honeys, and get some awesome deals on delicious honey only on Friday nights!

Louisville Fall Artisans and Farmers Market

Louisville Fall Artisans and Farmers Market will be held on October 1st, 2022. This market will feature produce stands, artwork, food trucks, entertainment, and much more. Hours: 10am-2pm

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Shively Farmers & Artisans Market