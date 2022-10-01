Louisville Fall Artisans and Farmers Market

Shively City Hall 3920 Dixie Highway, Kentucky 40216

Louisville Fall Artisans and Farmers Market will be held on October 1st, 2022. This market will feature produce stands, artwork, food trucks, entertainment, and much more. Hours: 10am-2pm 

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Shively Farmers & Artisans Market

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
