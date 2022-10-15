Louisville Fall Bee School
to
Cedar Ridge Camp 4010 Old Routt Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
HoneyBear Farms KY
Leah Twiddy
Wind up the season by attending the Louisville Fall Beekeeping School -- Introductory and Advanced topics. Guest Speakers will be announced later!
LUNCH PROVIDED FOR PRE-REGISTRATION
Registration on-line (SEE BELOW LINK) at our website or come by our Honey Depot beekeeping store.
https://honeybearfarmsky.com/product/bee-school-fall-2021/
Check-in begins at 7:30 AM- coffee & donuts provided!
Full day of instruction and hands-on demonstration including:
- Beginner, Hobbyist, and Sideliner Sessions
- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting
- Winter preparation and feeding
- Oxalic Acid application and winter treatment
- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment
- Queen rearing and Mite Chewing Behavior
- Beekeeping Mentoring Programs
- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program
Indoor and Outdoor sessions so bring your bee apparel -- weather permitting, if less than 55* F we will keep classes inside!
Food provided for pre-registration!! Bring your whole family!
For more information, please contact Joel Gonia / HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC at 502.212.6228 or email at honeybearfarmsky@gmail.com.