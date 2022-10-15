Louisville Fall Bee School

× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Leah Twiddy

Wind up the season by attending the Louisville Fall Beekeeping School -- Introductory and Advanced topics. Guest Speakers will be announced later!

LUNCH PROVIDED FOR PRE-REGISTRATION

Registration on-line (SEE BELOW LINK) at our website or come by our Honey Depot beekeeping store.

https://honeybearfarmsky.com/product/bee-school-fall-2021/

Check-in begins at 7:30 AM- coffee & donuts provided!

Full day of instruction and hands-on demonstration including:

- Beginner, Hobbyist, and Sideliner Sessions

- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting

- Winter preparation and feeding

- Oxalic Acid application and winter treatment

- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment

- Queen rearing and Mite Chewing Behavior

- Beekeeping Mentoring Programs

- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program

Indoor and Outdoor sessions so bring your bee apparel -- weather permitting, if less than 55* F we will keep classes inside!

Food provided for pre-registration!! Bring your whole family!

For more information, please contact Joel Gonia / HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC at 502.212.6228 or email at honeybearfarmsky@gmail.com.