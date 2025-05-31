× Expand David Kelm Three local Veterans crossing the Finish Line at the 2024 Louisville H.E.R.O. Run/Walk/Ruck

Louisville H.E.R.O. Run/Walk/Ruck 5K & 10K

The 4th Annual Louisville Honor Earned, Remembrance Owed (H.E.R.O.) Run/Walk/Ruck honors those who died in battle and those we lost at home to the psychological wounds of war. Join us on Saturday, May 31, 2025 for a day of camaraderie and connection. Proceeds will benefit our new charity partner, Volunteers of America Mid-States, as well as the University of Louisville's Salute to Service Scholarship Fund.

For more information visit LouisvilleHeroRun.com