Louisville H.E.R.O. Run/Walk/Ruck 5K & 10K

Cardinal Track Stadium 2125 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Louisville H.E.R.O. Run/Walk/Ruck 5K & 10K

The 4th Annual Louisville Honor Earned, Remembrance Owed (H.E.R.O.) Run/Walk/Ruck honors those who died in battle and those we lost at home to the psychological wounds of war. Join us on Saturday, May 31, 2025 for a day of camaraderie and connection. Proceeds will benefit our new charity partner, Volunteers of America Mid-States, as well as the University of Louisville's Salute to Service Scholarship Fund.

