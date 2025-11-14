Louisville Home + Garden Show

Louisville Home & Garden Show

January 9–11 | Kentucky Exposition Center

Explore home improvement ideas, interior design trends, and outdoor living solutions. The Louisville Home + Garden Show features more than 300 exhibitors, seven feature gardens — including a beer garden — and a Gifts & Gourmet Marketplace with décor and artisanal foods.

For more information visit louisvillehomeshow.com

