Louisville Home & Garden Show

Kentuckiana’s annual source of inspiration for homeowners – the Louisville Home & Garden Show, is back, February 28 – March 2, 2025 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. This year’s event features cutting-edge trends, expert advice and interactive experiences for homeowners, gardeners and design enthusiasts.

The show features 275 exhibitors specializing in outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement. Attendees can learn and be inspired during demonstrations on a variety of trending topics, including creative design, sustainability, bold and rich color palettes, at-home wellness spaces, smart-home integration, future-proofing and adaptable features for aging-in-place, and personalized and curated experiences.

There are 10 feature gardens, including a beer garden, for enjoyment. And, the Gifts and Gourmet Marketplace provides unique and one-of-a-kind home décor items, artisanal foods and custom accessories from local artisans and vendors.

Who: Celebrities and experts will give advice and answer questions.

-That Lawn Dude, Chase Stetson shares his approach to crafting distinctive lawn patterns that elevate your yard and impress your neighbors.

-Joel Karsten explains how to garden using straw bales.

-Margaret Shea, Dropseed Native Plant Nursery, reveals how incorporating native plants creates a landscape in perfect harmony with nature.

-Marlena Wolf, Edible Gardens, shares her gardening advice for an abundant and healthy harvest.

-Janet Miller offers her experience on successfully growing roses in Kentuckiana.

-The Greater Louisville Bonsai Society discusses how to prepare a bonsai for spring growth, including care and maintenance that makes it possible to have a 100-year-old tree growing happily in a small pot.

Tickets

Adults: $8 in advance or $10 at the door

Children 12-years and under are free.

Special rate: $5 after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Buy at Menards: $7

Senior Day: February 28

Friday, February 28 is Senior Day, courtesy of Brookstone Financial. People over age 65 receive free admission with a valid ID.

Hero Day

On Sunday, March 2, the Louisville Home & Garden Show honors our heroes, including military personnel, veterans, police, fire, first responders and teachers. Present a valid ID at the box office.

Sponsors and partners of the Louisville Home & Garden Show include Brookstone Financial, Miller’s Mini Barns, Peterman Brothers, Superior Sleep, Atlas Siding, America’s Floor Source and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

For more information visit louisvillehomeshow.com/show-features/blog-social