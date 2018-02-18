Louisville Hot Chocolate Hustle 5k Run/Walk

The run benefits Gilda's Club:

Celebrating 10 years of providing free social and emotional support to those living with cancer in our community, Gilda’s Club recognizes the need of all individuals whose lives have been altered by cancer, whether patients, survivors, care givers or family members. Our mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.

For more information visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillehotchocolatehustle5k