Louisville Hungry Turkey 5k

Join us Thanksgiving day for a fun Kids Dash and Turkey Trot 5K! Our course is a perfect race to get moving before a big Thanksgiving meal! The 5K and Kids 100M Dash, is a race for anyone. We even have a virtual option for those who can’t make it but still want the swag! Bring your friends and family to enjoy a nice morning run and start your Thanksgiving right!