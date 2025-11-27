Louisville Hungry Turkey 5k
Great Lawn at Waterfront Park 129 East River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Join us Thanksgiving day for a fun Kids Dash and Turkey Trot 5K! Our course is a perfect race to get moving before a big Thanksgiving meal! The 5K and Kids 100M Dash, is a race for anyone. We even have a virtual option for those who can’t make it but still want the swag! Bring your friends and family to enjoy a nice morning run and start your Thanksgiving right!
