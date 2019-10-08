Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

 From the producers of the popular Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, Winter Woods Spectacular will debut in Iroquois Park from Nov. 27– Jan. 2. Winter Woods is a half mile drive of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation. Visit https://www.winterwoodsspectacular.org/ for more information.

For more information call or visit jack-o-lanternlouisville.com/

