Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park

Winter Woods Spectacular

From the producers of the popular Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, Winter Woods Spectacular will debut in Iroquois Park from Nov. 27– Jan. 2. Winter Woods is a half mile drive of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation. Visit https://www.winterwoodsspectacular.org/ for more information.

