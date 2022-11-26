Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park

Winter Woods Spectacular

Winter Woods Spectacular will run in Iroquois Park from Nov. 26– Jan. 1. Winter Woods is a half mile drive of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

Admission: Adult $15: Seniors 65+ $12: Child $10: 2 and under are freeLocation: Iroquois Amphitheater1080 Amphitheater RoadLouisville, Kentucky 40214Time:6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

For more information call or visit winterwoodsspectacular.org