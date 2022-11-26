Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Winter Woods Spectacular
Winter Woods Spectacular will run in Iroquois Park from Nov. 26– Jan. 1. Winter Woods is a half mile drive of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
Admission: Adult $15: Seniors 65+ $12: Child $10: 2 and under are freeLocation: Iroquois Amphitheater1080 Amphitheater RoadLouisville, Kentucky 40214Time:6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
For more information call or visit winterwoodsspectacular.org