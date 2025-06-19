Louisville Juneteenth Festival

Louisville will be home to a variety of Juneteenth festivals and celebrations, marking the anniversary of the federal holiday. Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee Commission will host two events, the third annual Amplify Songs of Justice (June 19) with the Kentucky Opera, and Agape Day (June 20), for a day of love and giving with Louisville's Dare to Care. The Louisville Juneteenth Festival (June 21) is free and is a day-long event featuring food vendors and live music. The MELANnaire Marketplace (June 19) will host a day-long event at Louisville's Fourth St. Live! highlighting local Black entrepreneurs selling everything from food, arts, and retail products.

For more information, please visit louisvillejuneteenthfest.com/