Louisville Juneteenth Festival

to

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Juneteenth Festival

Louisville will be home to a variety of Juneteenth festivals and celebrations, marking the anniversary of the federal holiday. Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee Commission will host two events, the third annual Amplify Songs of Justice (June 19) with the Kentucky Opera, and Agape Day (June 20), for a day of love and giving with Louisville's Dare to Care. The Louisville Juneteenth Festival (June 21) is free and is a day-long event featuring food vendors and live music. The MELANnaire Marketplace (June 19) will host a day-long event at Louisville's Fourth St. Live! highlighting local Black entrepreneurs selling everything from food, arts, and retail products.

For more information, please visit louisvillejuneteenthfest.com/

Info

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Juneteenth Festival - 2025-06-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Juneteenth Festival - 2025-06-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Juneteenth Festival - 2025-06-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Juneteenth Festival - 2025-06-19 10:00:00 ical