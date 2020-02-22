× Expand Carried Away Productions Ticket Prices: $10 - $12

The Louisville Kids Fair

The 8th Annual Louisville Kids Fair will take place on February 22-23, 2020 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (South Wing B)!!! Come join us for some great family fun! We will have inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, safety education areas, hands on activities, miniature golf, Magic and Circus Stage Shows, character meet and greets....plus Carnival Rides and so much more- ALL INDOORS! A portion of all ticket sales to benefit Kosair Charities! Bring the family out for tons of fun and support a great cause all at the same time!

For more information call (502) 795-3802 or visit louisvillekidsfair.com