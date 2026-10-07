Louisville Laughs Comedy Hosting Class
-
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
×
Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs is offering another round of comedy classes with instructors Keith McGill, Creig Ewing and Bret Sohl.
Comedy Hosting is Nov. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at TEN20. Fee is $50.
Comedy Writing is two sessions -- Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Fee is $125.
Take all three and save $25 ($150 total).
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy