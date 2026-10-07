Louisville Laughs Comedy Hosting Class

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Louisville Laughs is offering another round of comedy classes with instructors Keith McGill, Creig Ewing and Bret Sohl.

Comedy Hosting is Nov. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at TEN20. Fee is $50.

Comedy Writing is two sessions -- Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Fee is $125.

Take all three and save $25 ($150 total).

For more information call 5027248311.