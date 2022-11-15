Louisville Laughs presents Falls City Funnies
Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy at Falls City Beer Taproom
Join Louisville Laughs for a showcase of some of the area's most talented standup comics at the Falls City Beer Taproom on Nov. 15.
This show will feature:
Louisville's June Dempsey, a finalist in the Funniest Person in Louisville contest
Cincinnati's Zach Wycuff, who has won Funniest Person in Cincinnati
Dayton's Jerrel Beamon, a young comic and rising star
It's going to be a fun time with lots of laughs and tasty beer. See you there!
For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit