Louisville Laughs presents Falls City Funnies

Join Louisville Laughs for a showcase of some of the area's most talented standup comics at the Falls City Beer Taproom on Nov. 15.

This show will feature:

Louisville's June Dempsey, a finalist in the Funniest Person in Louisville contest

Cincinnati's Zach Wycuff, who has won Funniest Person in Cincinnati

Dayton's Jerrel Beamon, a young comic and rising star

It's going to be a fun time with lots of laughs and tasty beer. See you there!

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit