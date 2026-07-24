Louisville Laughs Wednesday Open Mic
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs Wednesday Open Mic
Louisville Laughs Wednesday Open Mic
Join Louisville Laughs for an open mic with comics from across the region.
Your host is Greg Welsh and special guest Jamie Shade.
Enjoy a night of laughter everyone can enjoy, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink