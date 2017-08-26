Louisville on the Lawn

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum will host a chic, pop-up picnic of epic proportions. The setting is perfect, taking place on the vast lawn of the 130-year old 10,000 square foot mansion, surrounded by the beautiful historic houses and ornate fountain on St. James Court.

What to Expect: Partygoers, dressed all in white, are invited to bring a picnic supper to be enjoyed in the beauty of the Louisville’s Castle. Attendees will enjoy live jazz music and a festive atmosphere. Partygoers must don their favorite dapper, white outfits for a chance to win Best Dressed in White, and are also encouraged to bring decorations and elaborate fixings like candelabras and centerpieces— as there will be a prize for best decorated table as well. The event will also feature a silent auction, a photo booth, and lawn party traditions like napkin twirling and sparkler lighting!

When to Arrive: Sign-in and table setup will go from 6pm-7pm, with the event kicking-off at 7pm.

What to Wear: Party attendees are asked to dress head-to-toe in their finest whites!

What to Bring: Guests need to bring tableware, utensils, glassware, food, and table decorations. Tables, chairs, table cloth and fabulous ambiance will be provided!

Alcohol Policy: All attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Each guest will receive one drink ticket.

Tickets: Tables of 8 are $300, tables of 6 are $220, and individual tickets are $37. Tickets can be purchased HERE. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Conrad Caldwell House Museum. The event will take place rain or shine. This is a non-smoking event.

For more information call (502) 636-5023.