Louisville on the Lawn

to Google Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Louisville on the Lawn

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum will host a chic, pop-up picnic of epic proportions. The setting is perfect, taking place on the vast lawn of the 130-year old 10,000 square foot mansion, surrounded by the beautiful historic houses and ornate fountain on St. James Court.

What to Expect: Partygoers, dressed all in white, are invited to bring a picnic supper to be enjoyed in the beauty of the Louisville’s Castle. Attendees will enjoy live jazz music and a festive atmosphere. Partygoers must don their favorite dapper, white outfits for a chance to win Best Dressed in White, and are also encouraged to bring decorations and elaborate fixings like candelabras and centerpieces— as there will be a prize for best decorated table as well. The event will also feature a silent auction, a photo booth, and lawn party traditions like napkin twirling and sparkler lighting!

When to Arrive: Sign-in and table setup will go from 6pm-7pm, with the event kicking-off at 7pm.

What to Wear: Party attendees are asked to dress head-to-toe in their finest whites!

What to Bring: Guests need to bring tableware, utensils, glassware, food, and table decorations. Tables, chairs, table cloth and fabulous ambiance will be provided!

Alcohol Policy: All attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Each guest will receive one drink ticket.

Tickets: Tables of 8 are $300, tables of 6 are $220, and individual tickets are $37. Tickets can be purchased HERE. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Conrad Caldwell House Museum. The event will take place rain or shine. This is a non-smoking event.

For more information call (502) 636-5023.

Info
The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville on the Lawn - 2017-08-26 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™