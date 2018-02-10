Louisville Is For Lovers Valentines Concert & Film

Louisville is for lovers celebrates the release of their 2018 compilation album with a FREE after-hours concert at the Main Library featuring musical performances by Adventure, Soft Self Portraits, and Mother Runaway. Archivists from Louisville Underground Music Archive Project will showcase items and accept donations to the collection. To learn more about LUMA, visit library.louisville.edu/archives/luma

PLUS, come early for the 6pm Wild and Woolly Video screening of "Breadcrumb Trail: The Story of Slint." Music starts at 7:30pm.

Stay tuned at louisvilleisforlovers.culturearchivist.com

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org