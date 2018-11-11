Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245

Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k

All participants get a half zip pull over and each finisher gets a medal.

For more information call (224) 757-5425 or visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillemarathon

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
