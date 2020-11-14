Louisville Marathon

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245

Join us at the Louisville Marathon and receive commemorative event gear, delicious derby pie made by Kern's Kitchen, Louisville's largest finisher medal, and one complimentary beer post-race! Not to mention a beautiful run throughout the gorgeous Beckley Creek Park.

For more information call (224) 757-5425 or visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillemarathon

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245 View Map
