Louisville Open Air Fair

Sullivan University 2100 Gardiner Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Louisville Open Air Fair

Purchase everything from tasty treats of the human and canine variety, hand-made jewelry or paintings at the first Louisville Open Air Market at Sullivan University. Dozens of local artists and craftsmen including prints from No Cents LLC, produce from Spade and Table farm and frozen treats for dogs from Dog Hill Pawps will be selling their goods July 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. between The Bakery at Sullivan University and the College of Pharmacy, 2100 Gardiner Lane. Sullivan University plans to host similar events throughout the year.

For more information visit Facebook: Louisville Open Air Fair 

Sullivan University 2100 Gardiner Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Festivals & Fairs, Markets
