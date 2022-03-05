Louisville Orchestra Classics: Festival of Latin American Music 1

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musician

The color, passion, and rhythmic energy of Latin music explode with these brilliant works. New works and a First Edition commission celebrate the trailblazing spirit of the LO. We welcome the salsa band, People of the Earth.

Heitor VILLA-LOBOS: Alvorada na floresta tropical, (“Dawn in a Tropical Forest”), (First Edition Louisville Orchestra commission)

Dafnis PRIETO: Concerto for People of Earth and String Orchestra (world premiere, LO co-commission)

Angélica NEGRÓN: New work (world premiere, LO commission)

Leonard BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

PEOPLE OF EARTH

