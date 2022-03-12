Louisville Orchestra Classics: Festival of Latin American Music 2

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musician

A dazzling concert showcasing the variety and sophistication of music of Latin American composers and those inspired by the vibrant cultures of Central and South America.

Aaron COPLAND: El Salón Mexico

Gabriela Lena FRANK: Concertino Cusqueño

José Pablo MONCAYO: Cumbres (First Edition Louisville Orchestra commission)

Arturo MARQUÉZ: Danzón No. 2

George GERSHWIN: Cuban Overture

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

