Louisville Orchestra Classics: Pines of Rome

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musician

This brilliant program is under the direction of Ms. Hotoda, hailed by the Spokesman-Review as being an “inexhaustible dynamo” on the podium.

Lili BOULANGER: Of a Spring Morning

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8

Ottorino RESPIGHI: Fountains of Rome

Ottorino RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome

REI HOTODA, guest conductor

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org