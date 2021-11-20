Louisville Orchestra Classics: Schumann & Brahms
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Musicians
Master of the keyboard, Mr. Osorio is admired and loved the world over. Our talented guest conductor leads a romantic program that carries both delights and opportunities for sheer transcendence.
Louise FARRENC: Overture No. 2
Robert SCHUMANN: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Witold LUTOSŁAWSKI: Little Suite
Johannes BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn (“St. Anthony Variations”)
EDWIN OUTWATER, guest conductor
JORGE FEDERICO OSORIO, piano
SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org