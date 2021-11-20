Louisville Orchestra Classics: Schumann & Brahms

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musicians

Master of the keyboard, Mr. Osorio is admired and loved the world over. Our talented guest conductor leads a romantic program that carries both delights and opportunities for sheer transcendence.

Louise FARRENC: Overture No. 2

Robert SCHUMANN: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Witold LUTOSŁAWSKI: Little Suite

Johannes BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn (“St. Anthony Variations”)

EDWIN OUTWATER, guest conductor

JORGE FEDERICO OSORIO, piano

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org