Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert

to

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

Using brilliantly simple, songful melodies, Schubert evokes the grandeur and expansiveness of Beethoven in this work of triumph and exaltation. For these reasons, Teddy chose this work for his next signature TEDDY TALKS concert.

Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, (“The Great”)

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Info

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert - 2021-10-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert - 2021-10-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert - 2021-10-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert - 2021-10-30 20:00:00 ical