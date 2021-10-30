Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Cello
Using brilliantly simple, songful melodies, Schubert evokes the grandeur and expansiveness of Beethoven in this work of triumph and exaltation. For these reasons, Teddy chose this work for his next signature TEDDY TALKS concert.
Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, (“The Great”)
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org