Louisville Orchestra Classics: Teddy Talks Schubert

Using brilliantly simple, songful melodies, Schubert evokes the grandeur and expansiveness of Beethoven in this work of triumph and exaltation. For these reasons, Teddy chose this work for his next signature TEDDY TALKS concert.

Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, (“The Great”)

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

