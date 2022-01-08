Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto

The “MUST-SEE” concert of the season. Super-star pianist Yuja Wang offers the world premiere of a concerto written by Teddy Abrams. Paired with the gorgeous Second Symphony of Sergei Rachmaninoff, this will be an unforgettable event.

Teddy ABRAMS: Piano Concerto (world premiere)

Sergei RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

YUJA WANG, piano

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

CONCERT SPONSORED BY HARDSCUFFLE, INC

MS. WANG’S APPEARANCE SPONSORED BY GLENVIEW TRUST

COMMISSION SPONSORED BY JUSTUS AND HELEN SCHICHTING

