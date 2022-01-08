Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto

to

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

The “MUST-SEE” concert of the season. Super-star pianist Yuja Wang offers the world premiere of a concerto written by Teddy Abrams. Paired with the gorgeous Second Symphony of Sergei Rachmaninoff, this will be an unforgettable event.

Teddy ABRAMS: Piano Concerto (world premiere)

Sergei RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

YUJA WANG, piano

SERIES SPONSORED BY THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION

CONCERT SPONSORED BY HARDSCUFFLE, INC

MS. WANG’S APPEARANCE SPONSORED BY GLENVIEW TRUST

COMMISSION SPONSORED BY JUSTUS AND HELEN SCHICHTING

For  more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Info

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music
5025878681
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto - 2022-01-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto - 2022-01-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto - 2022-01-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra Classics: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto - 2022-01-08 20:00:00 ical