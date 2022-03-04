Louisville Orchestra Coffee Series: Festival of Latin American Music 1
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Musician
The color, passion, and rhythmic energy of Latin music explodes with these brilliant works. New works and a First Edition commission celebrate the trailblazing spirit of the LO. We welcome the salsa band, People of the Earth.
Dafnis PRIETO: Concerto for People of Earth and String Orchestra (world premiere, LO co-commission)
Angélica NEGRÓN: New work TBA (world premiere, LO commission)
Leonard BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
PEOPLE OF EARTH
SERIES SPONSORED BY BAIRD
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org