Louisville Orchestra Coffee Series: Festival of Latin American Music 1

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musician

The color, passion, and rhythmic energy of Latin music explodes with these brilliant works. New works and a First Edition commission celebrate the trailblazing spirit of the LO. We welcome the salsa band, People of the Earth.

Dafnis PRIETO: Concerto for People of Earth and String Orchestra (world premiere, LO co-commission)

Angélica NEGRÓN: New work TBA (world premiere, LO commission)

Leonard BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

PEOPLE OF EARTH

SERIES SPONSORED BY BAIRD

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org