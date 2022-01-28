Louisville Orchestra Coffee Series: Pines of Rome

to

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

This brilliant program is under the direction of Ms. Hotoda, hailed by the Spokesman-Review as being an “inexhaustible dynamo” on the podium.

Lili BOULANGER: Of a Spring Morning

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8

Ottorino RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome

REI HOTODA, guest conductor

SERIES SPONSORED BY BAIRD

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

